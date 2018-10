A homicide investigation is underway in Selma after a man was found with gunshot wounds near the Selma Auto Mall.He was rushed to the hospital but later died from his injuries.The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Fabian Castellanos.Officers say they found him around midnight near Pine Street and Mitchell Avenue.Tonight at 8 p.m., a candlelight vigil will be held to remember Castellanos on Pine Street.