Fresno Police are urging the public for help solving the murder of a seven-year-old boy more than a year after his death.

Police to release footage of suspect in house fire that killed 7-year-old Fresno boy

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Police Department is preparing to release video footage of a suspect involved in the fire that killed a seven-year-old Fresno boy.

In July of 2022, Isaac Vallejo died during a house fire at College and McKenzie Avenues in Central Fresno.

Fire investigators determined an accelerant was used on the front and back doors of the home and classified the case as arson.

Three adults and two children managed to escape he flames, but Vallejo was trapped on the second story.

Earlier this week, Fresno police released a photo of a car that is believed to be tied to the fire.

Authorities plan to release the video footage at 2 pm Wednesday.