Juveniles rob man with car trouble at knifepoint in north Fresno

It happened on Blackstone and Auto Center Drive just before 7 p.m. Saturday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three juveniles were detained in connection to an armed robbery in north Fresno.

Fresno police say a man ran out of gas and was waiting for help in a parking lot, when three juveniles approached him. According to authorities, they pulled a knife out on the man and demanded his bag. Inside the bag was a car part.

The suspects then took off running and were later caught by police.

Officers say they are waiting for the victim to identify the suspects before making an arrest.
