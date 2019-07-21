Juveniles rob man with car trouble at knifepoint in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three juveniles were detained in connection to an armed robbery in north Fresno.It happened on Blackstone and Auto Center Drive just before 7 p.m. Saturday.Fresno police say a man ran out of gas and was waiting for help in a parking lot, when three juveniles approached him. According to authorities, they pulled a knife out on the man and demanded his bag. Inside the bag was a car part.The suspects then took off running and were later caught by police.Officers say they are waiting for the victim to identify the suspects before making an arrest.