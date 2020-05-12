2 arrested after meth, heroin found at Kings County home

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people were arrested after deputies found narcotics and drug paraphernalia in their home Kings County on Friday.Investigators say Brandon Marsac, 37, and Jessica Barrios,33, were arguing at the Lemoore Mobile Home Park on Hanford Armona Road around 8:40 a.m.Marsac and Barrios were found under the influence of a controlled substance by deputies.While searching the home, investigators also found 3.5 grams of methamphetamine, three meth pipes, nine hypodermic needs with heroin, Xanax, Suboxone and two heroin prep kits.Marsac and Barrios were arrested on several drug-related charges and booked into the Kings County Jail.They were released later due to the $0 bail order issued at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.