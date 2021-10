EMBED >More News Videos A big bear touched down at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport Sunday morning as Southwest Airlines roared into town.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Travelers can fly out of the Central Valley without breaking the bank.Southwest Airlines is celebrating its extension into Fresno by extending its fare sale.You can book a one-way, non-stop flight from Fresno to Las Vegas for $50 through Thursday, May 13.To receive the rate, you'll have to pick a time to travel between September 7 and November 5.Southwest Airlines launched its new service at Fresno-Yosemite International Airport just last month.