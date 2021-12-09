good sports

Good Sports: The impact of Le Grand High's waterboy

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Sports: The impact of Le Grand High football's waterboy

LE GRAND, Calif. (KFSN) -- Le Grand High football enjoyed one of its best seasons in program history this year but next to the players and coaches, one vital member of the team stood out from the rest.

Hugo Torrez is a shining example of what Le Grand High football stands for.

"Hugo is the epitome of Bulldog football," Head Coach Aaron Martinez said.

Hugo has Down Syndrome and while he's never registered a single minute of playing time for the Bulldogs, Coach Aaron Martinez says there's no denying his importance to the team.

For more than two decades, the staff at Le Grand has relied on Hugo to keep players hydrated during games and practice.

"Hugo is a local celebrity around here. All the kids know him, respect him, they love him, community members love this guy. He's a big part of our program," said Martinez.

Coaches call Hugo's smile infectious while school administrators say he's much more than just a waterboy.

"He's here before the players and he's one of the last ones to leave as well. He's part of every single team we've had here since he's been here with us," Le Grand High Principal Javier Martinez said.

"When dealing with Hugo, you're just looking at a gigantic heart and a very kind person, he just means well. I've had the pleasure of knowing Hugo for a very long time and he's got a huge heart, he's just a very caring person," Martinez said.

Watching him on the sidelines and with the team, it's clear Hugo is in his element and there's no place else he'd rather be.

"With the water, I help the guys drink water and keep them hydrated and get ready," Torrez said.

Hugo and the Bulldogs just wrapped up another banner season, winning the 5th section title in program history - and yes, Hugo has been there for every one of those championships.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsle grandgood sports
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Good Sports: 21 girls from Clovis Crossfire Soccer sign scholarships
Good Sports: New complex in Visalia to bring soccer and beer together
Good Sports: Fresno City College volleyball wins state championship
Good Sports: The road ahead for Fresno State football
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News