murder

Fresno County mom who watched her ex-boyfriend murder her son speaks out

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just five weeks ago, Leticia Rodriguez decided she'd had enough. She packed up and asked her son's to help her move out of the Garden Valley Apartments in San Joaquin.

While she collected her things, she could hear the name-calling coming from Hileberto Valtierra. Her 16-year-old son, Angel, didn't like the trash-talking so he confronted him.

"Angel told him, 'I'm talking to you with respect and as a man. That is how I want you to talk to me with respect and like a man'," Rodriguez says.

But the request didn't work because Rodriguez says Valtierra continued calling her demeaning and derogatory names. Her 20-year-old son, Esteban, stepped in.

The argument turned into a fistfight.

While they were struggling, they fell to the ground.

Rodriguez said the fight continued until Valtierra's niece handed him a gun to settle the fight.

She doesn't remember if he said anything while firing because she was screaming so loud to try to get him to stop.

In the end, Angel was dead and Esteban was injured.

Sheriff's deputies say Valtierra got away initially and was arrested in Salinas. If convicted, based on two prior strikes, he could be sentenced to 245 years to life in prison.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countysan joaquinmurder
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Pa. researcher on verge of 'significant' COVID-19 findings killed
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
Insanity plea dropped, death penalty dropped in Kori Muhammad murder trial
Kori Muhammad convicted of murder for Fresno mass shooting
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News