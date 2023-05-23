Memorial services announced for Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale

Funeral services have been announced for Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Funeral services have been announced for Livingston Police Chief Chuck Hale.

Hale, 46, died suddenly last Tuesday night from medical complications.

Last week, police and sheriff's patrol cars lined the streets of Los Banos to honor him and his family.

Hale lived in Los Banos for many years.

A service is scheduled for Friday, May 26th at 10 am at the Los Banos Fairgrounds Exhibitor's Hall.

A law enforcement procession to Dos Palos Cemetery will follow with a brief graveside service for family and close friends.

The public is invited to attend a reception at the Dos Palos Y Club immediately following the graveside service.