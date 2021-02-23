Madera Community College Center

Madera Community College offering short-term classes this spring

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera Community College is offering dozens of short-term classes.

Sociology student Dominique Medina said the switch to virtual learning didn't happen overnight.

"I was really nervous; I've never taken classes online," said Medina. "I avoided taking classes online for that reason."

Now she's adjusted to the new normal and she's encouraging other students to do the same.

"There's not very many students online, so the classes aren't as packed online," added Medina. "There's more connections, people are more connected even in class virtually, which is kind of strange because you don't expect that."

It's not too late to register. Madera Community College is offering short-term classes, ranging anywhere from six to nine weeks and covering a variety of subjects.

"I think during the pandemic, we put a lot of things on hold and we've had to do that in so many ways, but education is not one of those things," said Michele Corbett with Madera Community College.

Class sizes are noticeably smaller and financial aid is also available.

"Teachers have already had experience of how to teach online. They're more experienced now," added fellow student Stephanie Montes.

Even though classes are online, staff is there to help every step of the way giving students like Medina the opportunity to stay focused on her academics amid covid-19.

"I was the type that didn't want to learn online so if I can do it, anyone can do it," said Medina.

The next set of short term classes start March 15. or a list of courses that are offered check out there course catalog. You can register on their website.
