Madera Community College cancels daytime classes due to power outage

MADERA, Calif.. (KFSN) -- Daytime classes have been canceled for Madera Community College due to a crash causing a power outage.

No decision has been made on if evening classes will be canceled as well.

Students are encouraged to check Madera Community College's website for updates.

