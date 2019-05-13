hit and run

Madera Police search for hit and run driver that killed pedestrian

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning and then fled the scene.

Officers say it appears the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of D Street and Cleveland. That is where they found the man's body in the roadway.

So far, police have not released any information about the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderahit and runpedestrian killedmaderacrash
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Mother of toddler severely injured in CA hit & run speaks out
Woman hospitalized after hit by car in Fresno
Arrest made in Madera hit-and-run case, teen still in the hospital
Holocaust survivor struck, killed in Southern California hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Trump says director of national intelligence is resigning
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Show More
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
More TOP STORIES News