Madera Police search for hit and run driver that killed pedestrian

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search continues for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian Sunday morning and then fled the scene.
Officers say it appears the crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. in the area of D Street and Cleveland. That is where they found the man's body in the roadway.
So far, police have not released any information about the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera Police Department.
