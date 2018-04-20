FRESNO COUNTY

Malnourished and sick horses taken from Sanger property

Horse taken from a property in Sanger (CCSPCA)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Several malnourished and sick horses have been taken from a property in Sanger.

The Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (CCSPCA) says that on Friday they went out to the property and seized seven miniature horses and one full-sized horse.

Horse taken from a property in Sanger


The CCSPCA says many were underweight and infested with various parasites, among other medical conditions.

The horses were used for entertainment purpose according to the group.

They are now being cared for by the CCSPCA and being looked over by veterinarians. The group says that the animals will require extensive rehabilitation and care to return to a healthy condition.

Horse taken from a property in Sanger


The CCSPCA is still investigating the case.

The group is also asking for donations to help care for the animals.

LINK: Donate to the CCSPCA's Wellness fund
