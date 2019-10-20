homicide

Man arrested with his 56-year-old mother's murder, Fresno police say

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In handcuffs and in tears, 40-year-old Gilbert Tiznado was arrested in connection to his mother's death.

Action News cameras were the only ones rolling when he was taken into custody. His family left devastated.

Police say Tiznado killed his mother, 56-year-old Guadalupe Rivera Guzman, in her east central Fresno home Sunday afternoon.

"They located a female that was deceased, in her 50s, with obvious trauma to her body," said Fresno Police Lt. Stephen Viveros.

Both of Guzman's sons were home at the time. Someone inside their house near Prince and Yale Avenues called paramedics.



"When EMS arrived they recognized that this was, in fact, a crime scene and not a medical aid call and that is when they requested our assistance," Viveros said.

At this point, the motive for the attack has not been released.

A woman who says she's the victim's granddaughter provided some insight. She wrote on Action News' Facebook page saying, "My grandma was too young... It's just so extremely and painfully sad. All I can say is drugs are what really caused this. If someone in your family needs help, give it to them."

A neighbor tells Action News Guzman and her son had been having problems.

Court documents reveal Tiznado was in court last year for a domestic violence case involving a child.

Investigators say Tiznado is the only suspect in Guzman's death. He was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony murder and probation and suspension charges.

Police are still seeking more information regarding Tiznado. Anyone who knows him is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

It is the 35th homicide for 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralhomicide investigationhomicidefresno
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
2 arrested for fatal shooting of Tulare County teen
Father accused of killing 2 sons for insurance
Man shot, killed in downtown Los Banos over weekend, police say
Visalia man charged with murdering his 21-year-old girlfriend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested for fatal shooting of Tulare County teen
2 years since its reopening, Fulton Street continues to develop
Man shot while escaping carjacking suspects in northwest Fresno
Unconscious man revived by officer at Fresno State football game
'Hero' coach disarms student with loaded shotgun: VIDEO
Visalia child abuse case: Girl describes life of harsh punishments, little food
Donate to Valley Animal Center for chance at VIP Miranda Lambert concert experience
Show More
Oklahoma's 'Sooner Schooner' crashes during celebration lap
Dominican Republic tourists died of natural causes: FBI
Visalia mom speaks out 1 month after Amber Alert turned tragic
Firefighters investigate suspicious fire that burned southeast Fresno home
34th horse dies at Santa Anita since December
More TOP STORIES News