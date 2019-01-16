PEDESTRIAN STRUCK

Man struck by hit-and-run driver dies from injuries

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police say the man struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday evening has now died from his injuries.

Two bystanders told police they found a man in his 50s lying unresponsive in the roadway near East and Jensen and called for help.

Investigators responded to the scene around 5:30 p.m. and are currently checking surveillance cameras.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead.
This story will be updated.
Related Topics:
pedestrian struckFresno - Southeast
