Man with gunshot wound tries to get on FAX bus for help, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the scene of a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound to his head walked on to a FAX bus in downtown Fresno.Officers responded to the bus stop on Van Ness Avenue just south of Fresno Street at around 1 p.m. They say the 37-year-old victim was walking and talking when they arrived."Don't know if he'd been wandering around here for the past hour or so, decided it was that point in time he needed to get help, or what, we're trying to get to that," said Fresno Police Lt. Carl McKnight.Detectives are trying to determine where the shooting occurred by looking at ShotSpotter calls made during the day.The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Police say he does not appear to be affiliated with a gang.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.