shooting

Man with gunshot wound tries to get on FAX bus for help, police say

Officers say the 37-year-old victim was walking and talking when they arrived.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are searching for the scene of a shooting after a man with a gunshot wound to his head walked on to a FAX bus in downtown Fresno.

Officers responded to the bus stop on Van Ness Avenue just south of Fresno Street at around 1 p.m. They say the 37-year-old victim was walking and talking when they arrived.

"Don't know if he'd been wandering around here for the past hour or so, decided it was that point in time he needed to get help, or what, we're trying to get to that," said Fresno Police Lt. Carl McKnight.

Detectives are trying to determine where the shooting occurred by looking at ShotSpotter calls made during the day.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center. Police say he does not appear to be affiliated with a gang.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownshootingfresno downtownfresno police department
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
Woman shot in southeast Fresno
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in west central Fresno
Man shot multiple times while playing video games inside central Fresno apartment
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Warehouse fire lights up downtown Fresno
NFL player suspended for allegedly betting on games
Relic thought to be from Jesus' manger arrives in Bethlehem
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
5 Fwy. reopening again in Grapevine amid heavy snow
Police rescue man from burning Visalia home
Show More
Former Raider and NFL wide receiver Terrelle Pryor stabbed, expected to recover
Fresno shooter missed, arrested for assault with a firearm
CA drenched or blanketed in snow after holiday storm
Woman says Airbnb renters stole her family's heirlooms
Athletes pour into Fresno to compete in CIF State Cross Country Meet
More TOP STORIES News