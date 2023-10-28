Good Sports: Merced High School girls' flag football team seeing success

Out at Merced High School, they're given an opportunity to do something no one else has ever done.

In just their first season, the Bears grabbed a share of the Central California Conference League title.

The Bears are playing in their first-ever girls' flag football playoff game.

Last spring, after years of debate, the CIF made history, adding girls' flag football as a sanctioned sport for the first time ever.

"As soon as we heard about it, we jumped on it," says head coach Victor Nazario. "We were excited to get an opportunity to give the girls another opportunity to show their skillset."

Coach Nazario says the response was immediate, with more than 75 girls trying out.

"It's honestly a privilege to be out here with these girls every day," says running back Julissa Guzman.

"I like to say we're really good," says wide receiver Averie Steverson.

The group went 21-4-1 with a less-than-experienced group.

"The majority of us have never played before," Steverson said.

"We all came from different sports like soccer, volleyball, track," says Ryann Perez.

The field is smaller -- 80 yards long and 40 yards wide with only seven players on each side of the field.

"There are so many more offensive weapons, there are so many more trick plays you can do," Nazario said.

Earlier this month, the International Olympic Committee announced the addition of the sport at the 2028 Summer Games in LA, adding more fuel to the girls' fire.

"We all sent it to the group chat," Steverson said.

For now, the girls are focused on making a push in the playoffs as they look to make their already historic season even more special.

"The fact that it's the first year, it's big, so of course we're trying to make big moves," Perez said.

