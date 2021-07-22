Pedestrian severely injured by hit-and-run driver in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is searching for a hit-and-run driver who severely injured a pedestrian in Merced.Authorities say the victim was walking in the roadway of the 16th Street off-ramp from northbound Highway 99 when they were hit.The driver involved in the collision never stopped.A different driver saw the person lying in the roadway and called 911.The victim was taken to a Modesto hospital with major injuries. Their name has not been released.Investigators do not believe the pedestrian had been using a designated crosswalk.The CHP has not released information about the hit-and-run driver. They're asking anyone with information about the crash to call them at 209- 356-6600.