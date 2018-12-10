MURDER

Mother charged with murder, assault on a child for drowning 10-month old twins

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County District Attorney's Office filed four felony charges against Heather Langdon on Monday afternoon, including murder and assault on a child causing death.

Last Thursday morning, Tulare Police responded to reports of a drowning at the Virginia Motor Lodge motel.

First responders started CPR on the 10-month-old twin boys, but they died at the hospital.

RELATED: Mother faces murder charges after her 10-month-old twins drown

Police questioned Langdon, and later that day, arrested her.

Authorities believe she drowned her boys in the room they were staying in.

Motel surveillance video shows Tulare Police dropping her off there the night before.

The motel's owner telling Action News they did so because officers discovered Langdon and her boys were homeless.

Family members have released this photo of the boys, Mason and Maddox Murguia.

In a statement released to ABC30, they said they were completely devastated, adding that Mason and Maddox would have turned one on January 12th.

"We are going to miss seeing these two brothers grow and express their uniqueness, which was already shining through. Mason had the most beautiful blue eyes and he was always curious. Maddox had the darkest brown eyes which were full of a calm wisdom."

Authorities haven't discussed a motive for the crime yet, but Langdon faces life in prison.

"We ask you say a prayer for her as well and to look deep inside yourselves. Please check on anyone in your life that may be struggling," family members said.

Langdon is being held without bail at the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility.

She's expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdrowningchild killedchild deathTulare CountyLindsayTulare
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MURDER
Murder victim's mother: losing her son is a reality she never thought she'd face
Police arrest roommate for Farmersville murder
Arrest made in kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar
Man who drove into counterprotesters at Virginia rally convicted of murder
More murder
Top Stories
Tulare police officer shot, police dog killed after chase turns into shootout
3-year-old girl dies after uncle slits her throat, say authorities
Merced High put on lockdown after gun magazine found on campus
Fast-food employees arrested for lacing kid's meal with ecstasy
62-year-old man killed in Madera hit-and-run
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
LIVE UPDATE: Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Dozens displaced after fire damages apartments in Mendota
Show More
Child caught on camera stealing packages off porch
Camp Fire evacuees return home to find lost dog patiently waiting
Legoland offering kids free birthday admission for 2019
Visalia teacher Margaret Gieszinger out of jail
LA County sheriff suspends team over Latino traffic stops
More News