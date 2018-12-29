CAR ACCIDENT

Mother, three children injured in overturned vehicle collision on Hwy 180

(ABC30 Insider @TungPointO on Twitter)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A mother and her three children, all under the age of nine, have been taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on eastbound Highway 180.

Officials say the family was parked in the emergency lane when a vehicle drifted to the right shoulder, hitting the family's car.

The driver who hit the parked car overturned onto the highway near the Blackstone exit. Authorities say they were also taken to the hospital.

The crash closed two lanes of traffic just west of Abbey.

At this time, it is not clear what the injuries are of the people involved.

This is a developing story and will be updated. We will have a full report on Action News Live at 11 p.m.
