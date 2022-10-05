Nalchajian Orthodontics to award students spreading kindness

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local orthodontist office is taking action to spread kindness around the Central Valley.

Nalchajian Orthodontics is hosting its 4th annual EMPOWER Human Kindness initiative -- which awards a local student, who goes above and beyond in their school and community, a $2,500 scholarship.

Last Thanksgiving, Fresno teen Devin Cornell helped make the holiday a little brighter by cooking 27 meals for families in need.

"We got a sponsorship for $2,500 from NALO Orthodontics, we also got some donations earlier this year and we had some funds left over from last year that we saved for this event," Cornell told Action News at the event.

The EMPOWER Human Kindness scholarship from Nalchajian Orthodontics helped make the food giveaway happen after Cornell won in 2021.

"We have Devin, our current ambassador, who is involved in an organization called Friends.giving, and he provides backpacks for kids going back to school, they provide meals at Thanksgiving, Christmas stockings to kids at the holidays. I mean, these are things that he solicits donations and puts together with him and his friends," said Dr. Greg Nalchajian.

The orthodontics office is now looking for its new EMPOWER Human Kindness Ambassador. This would be a student from the Central Valley making a difference in their community by promoting kindness and positivity.

"There's great hope for the future," shared Dr. Nalchajian. "Kids are amazing, and oftentimes, they work doing amazing things without anybody knowing about it, not for any reason, but other than to serve each other."

Students of all ages can share their kindness stories by sending in a video or written submission. Community members can also nominate a student by submitting a story or video.

"For those who do great things for the community and their peers, we want to bring those people out so others can see what they're doing and be inspired by it," Dr. Nalchajian said.

Submissions are due by November 3. Information can be found here.