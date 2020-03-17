power outage

Nearly 1,000 without power in the foothills, PG&E says

The power went out just after 10 pm, affecting residents in Bass Lake, Mormon Bar and Fish Camp.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Nearly 1,000 PG&E customers are without power in the foothills, the utility company reported.

The power went out just after 10 pm on Monday, affecting residents in Bass Lake, Mormon Bar and Fish Camp.

The cause of the outage is unknown. Crews are working to restore power, but PG&E has not given an estimated time of restoration.

For more information on these outages, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sierra foothillspower outage
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POWER OUTAGE
Customers without power in parts of Valley, utilities say
Power restored after central Fresno garage fire
Power outage a possible factor in northeast Fresno car accident
Motorcyclist nearly crashes into downed power line after driver hits pole and takes off
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Health officials confirm third COVID-19 case in Tulare Co.
City of Fresno declares state of emergency to fight the coronavirus
Fresno City College closes campus after student is exposed to COVID-19
City of Clovis declares local emergency amid COVID-19 concerns
Former Fresno State Athletic Director Jim Bartko dies at 54
Central CA coronavirus cases
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Show More
Fresno State basketball player Nate Grimes arrested on domestic abuse charge
Dollar General dedicates first hour of shopping to seniors
Fresno Unified School District focused on helping families during closure
Coronavirus: School, college closures and changes in Central California
Fresno State adjusting to new learning style amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News