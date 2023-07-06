WATCH LIVE

New brewery opens in downtown Kingsburg

Owners say they envisioned a spot where people could gather, share stories and connect over its great beer.

Thursday, July 6, 2023
New brewery opens in downtown Kingsburg
After five long years of planning and construction, good times are brewing at a Downtown Kingsburg taproom.

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- After five long years of planning and construction, good times are brewing at a Downtown Kingsburg taproom.

Magosh Brewing is now open to the public, located on Draper near Smith Street.

Owners say they envisioned a spot where people could gather, share stories and connect over its great beer.

From home brewing with his brother-in-law as a hobby to having their own facility, Josh Bakker says it was a dream come true.

"I'll be honest, I got a little emotional to see that dream come to fruition," he said. "That was exactly what we were going for."

The brewery is open Wednesday through Sunday.

