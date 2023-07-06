New brewery opens in downtown Kingsburg

After five long years of planning and construction, good times are brewing at a Downtown Kingsburg taproom.

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- After five long years of planning and construction, good times are brewing at a Downtown Kingsburg taproom.

Magosh Brewing is now open to the public, located on Draper near Smith Street.

Owners say they envisioned a spot where people could gather, share stories and connect over its great beer.

From home brewing with his brother-in-law as a hobby to having their own facility, Josh Bakker says it was a dream come true.

"I'll be honest, I got a little emotional to see that dream come to fruition," he said. "That was exactly what we were going for."

The brewery is open Wednesday through Sunday.