pedestrian struck

CHP sees increase in deadly crashes involving pedestrians

EMBED <>More Videos

CHP sees increase in deadly crashes involving pedestrians

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has seen an increase in deadly crashes involving pedestrians.

So far this year in Fresno, there have been 21 crashes involving pedestrians. Five people have died.


The most recent death in Fresno County involved a man trying to walk across Highway 180 near Cedar Avenue.

Another man was hit and killed as he walked into traffic on Highway 180 at James Road near Mendota.

The CHP is sharing a reminder with both drivers and pedestrians.

"As a driver, we don't always anticipate a pedestrian coming out. We're traveling at freeway speeds, hopefully, and the last thing we expect to see is a pedestrian out there," said CHP Officer Mike Salas.


CHP officials say it's important for anyone walking near a busy road to pay close attention to traffic and use crosswalks.

Officials also want to remind us that freeways are closed to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnochppedestrian struckpedestrian killedcrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN STRUCK
Innocent woman dies after being hit by car being chased by Sanger PD
Construction worker hit by car in central Fresno
Child hit by car near Visalia school, police say
Woman hit and killed by car in Armona, CHP says
TOP STORIES
Families mourn victims of Sacramento mass shooting
Clovis couple upset after construction crew chops down their trees
Video shows moment gunfire erupts in Sacramento, sending crowd running
Police search for shooters who killed 6 in Sacramento
Fresno police chief addresses Sacramento mass shooting tragedy
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver in Tulare County
Senate panel to vote on Jackson nomination to Supreme Court
Show More
1 dies in head-on crash in Kings County
Witnesses describe chaotic moments of Sacramento mass shooting
Fresno police need your help to identify shooting suspects
Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes 9% stake in Twitter
Family of man shot, killed by Fresno detective speaks out
More TOP STORIES News