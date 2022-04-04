CHP sees increase in deadly crashes involving pedestrians

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol has seen an increase in deadly crashes involving pedestrians.So far this year in Fresno, there have been 21 crashes involving pedestrians. Five people have died.The most recent death in Fresno County involved a man trying to walk across Highway 180 near Cedar Avenue.Another man was hit and killed as he walked into traffic on Highway 180 at James Road near Mendota.The CHP is sharing a reminder with both drivers and pedestrians."As a driver, we don't always anticipate a pedestrian coming out. We're traveling at freeway speeds, hopefully, and the last thing we expect to see is a pedestrian out there," said CHP Officer Mike Salas.CHP officials say it's important for anyone walking near a busy road to pay close attention to traffic and use crosswalks.Officials also want to remind us that freeways are closed to pedestrians and bicyclists.