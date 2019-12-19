Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in Merced

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hit and killed by a pickup truck as he tried to cross the road in Merced Wednesday night.Police say the man was walking on Yosemite Parkway near Marthella Avenue when the truck crashed into him.The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers in the investigation.Police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision. The victim has not been identified.