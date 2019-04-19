Fresno's spunky baby rhino loves laying on mud, eating and running on grass

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The cutest and newest addition at the Fresno Chaffee Zoo was out and about on Thursday.Kito, the baby rhino, was born January 28.He was named by the public, and zookeepers tell us the name means "precious."At 2 and a half months old, Kito weighs a whopping 480 pounds and he is very playful."(He's) very, very spunky. His favorite thing is laying in the mud, running on savannah, taking naps, lots of eating.... typical baby," says zookeeper Sara Bazley.Rhinos typically mature when they are between 5 and 6 years old.They can live into their late-30s to early 50s.Next time you're at the zoo, you may see Kito making friends with some of the wildebeest.Or hanging out with his mom, 14-year-old Kayla, who is said to be very protective.They are housed at the African Adventure exhibit.