Man arrested after high-speed chase in east central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the Fresno County Jail after leading deputies and police on a high-speed chase through east central Fresno.

It happened after 9 pm Wednesday on Peach and Dakota.

Deputies say they pulled over a BMW motorcycle for a moving violation when the rider soon sped off.

Deputies soon had Fresno Police's helicopter follow the rider, who moments later crashed at Airways Boulevard.

Deputies were able to arrest the rider and take him into custody.

The rider is facing felony evading and resisting arrest charges.