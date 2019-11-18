At least 9 shot, some killed, as gunman opens fire on family watching football in east central Fresno backyard, suspect still at large

BREAKING NEWS: several police vehicles and multiple ambulances on scene near Lamona & Sandau. pic.twitter.com/U8gGn1sVh9 — Gilbert Magallon (@GilbertABC30) November 18, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been shot, and some are dead after police say a suspect opened fire at an east central Fresno home during a family gathering Sunday night.Officers responded to a home on Lamona Avenue off of Peach Avenue just after 6 pm.Fresno Police say several people were gathered to watch a football game when the suspect snuck into the back and opened fire.Officers say at least nine people were shot, some fatally. It is unclear how many died from their injuries.Police are not releasing information on the suspect at this time.The streets in the area have been closed off as an investigation is underway. Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.