crime

At least 9 shot, some killed, as gunman opens fire on family watching football in east central Fresno backyard, suspect still at large

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Multiple people have been shot, and some are dead after police say a suspect opened fire at an east central Fresno home during a family gathering Sunday night.

Officers responded to a home on Lamona Avenue off of Peach Avenue just after 6 pm.

Fresno Police say several people were gathered to watch a football game when the suspect snuck into the back and opened fire.

WATCH: Fresno Police give update east central Fresno shooting, multiple victims injured


Officers say at least nine people were shot, some fatally. It is unclear how many died from their injuries.



Police are not releasing information on the suspect at this time.

The streets in the area have been closed off as an investigation is underway. Residents and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno east centralcrimefatal shootingshooting
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Merced Police find missing 82-year-old woman
Charges filed against man accused of attacking Clovis grandfather
21-year-old injured in downtown Fresno shooting
26 kids found in basement behind false wall at Colorado day care
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Orosi woman found safe, reunited with family, deputies say
PG&E warns it could turn off power this week
Homicide investigation underway in southeast Fresno
Serial arsonist arrested in Fresno Co. for setting fires along Highway 198
How this red blend is helping homeless animals in Fresno
Police search for 2 gunmen after drive-by injures woman in northwest Fresno
Niners improve to 9-1, Keesean Johnson fumbles in return to the Bay Area
Show More
Santa Clarita teen designs t-shirt to unify torn community after deadly shooting
Chemistry professors accused of making meth in school lab
Arsonist arrested for setting fire to Gustine patrol car, police say
Professionals hold free health, dental clinic at Manchester Center
Flames destroy part of vacant southeast Fresno home
More TOP STORIES News