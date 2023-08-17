Sergeant loses gun after falling during chase at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A sergeant lost his gun after he fell while chasing a suspect at Fresno City College on Wednesday night.

The State Center Community College District (SCCCD) Police Department says several teenagers crashed a stolen car near the campus during a chase with Fresno police officers.

After the crash, the suspects ran across McKinley toward the campus.

An SCCCD police sergeant found one of the suspects on campus, leading to a chase.

While chasing the suspect, officials say the sergeant fell in the parking lot south of the school's parking structure.

Investigators believe the sergeant dropped his fully loaded Smith and Wesson MP 9 mm during the fall.

The sergeant got back up and continued chasing after the suspect.

After realizing his gun was gone, the sergeant and other officers worked to retrace his steps but were unable to find the weapon.

The lost gun has been entered into the California law enforcement database to alert other police agencies.

Officers are reviewing surveillance video to try and figure out where the gun went.

Anyone who finds the gun is asked to call SCCCD PD dispatch at (559) 244-6140 or the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Officials say the gun can be returned with no questions asked.