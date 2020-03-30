Coronavirus

California coronavirus updates: Newsom calls for medical students, retirees to join CA Health Corps

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's Gov. Gavin Newsom will hold daily briefings on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are tracking the latest updates here:

March 30, 2020



12:00 pm

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new initiative to help expand the state's healthcare workforce to meet the expected surge of patients testing positive for COVID-19.

The California Health Corps will recruit healthcare professionals who have recently retired or are near the end of their medical schooling to help on the front lines of the outbreak through June 30.

Those with a medical background can sign-up at healthcorps.ca.gov

March 29, 2020



California State Parks closes traffic to all 280 parks after surge in visits

The California Department of Parks and Recreation announced Sunday they are temporarily closing parking lots in all state parks. Facilities within the parks will also remain closes as well as campgrounds across the state.

March 28, 2020



Gov. Newsom issues executive order halting evictions statewide

Gov. Newsom issued an executive order banning the eviction of renters who are affected by COVID-19. The order will last through May 31, 2020.

In addition to prohibiting landlords from evicting tenants for missing rent payment, it also requires tenants to declare in writing within seven days of rent being due that they cannot pay because of COVID-19.

Under Newsom's order, the tenant would be required to have documentation of their payment struggles and would still be obligated to repay full rent when possible. Renters could still face eviction after the enforcement is lifted.

March 25, 2020



Newsom says many banks agree to 90-day grace period for mortgages

Gov. Gavin Newsom said many banks have agreed to a 90-day grace period for mortgage payments for Californians impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

The governor said more than 200 banks, including Wells Fargo, Citi Bank, JPMorgan Chase and US Bank, agreed to the moratorium for homeowners. An additional 200 state charter banks and credit unions made similar commitments, Newsom said.

March 23, 2020



California closing state parking lots

Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press conference that the State of California would shut down it's parking lots in hopes of cutting off access to state beaches and parks. The decision comes after the areas saw a surge in visitors during the state's first weekend of the stay-at-home order.

Newsom announces $100M in emergency grants, additional hospital beds

Governor Gavin Newsom announced that California is dispersing $100 million in emergency grants to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus and help treat existing cases. Part of this plan includes adding 50,000 more hospital beds throughout the state to accommodate the influx of patients diagnosed with COVID-19. He acknowledged this will require additional medical staffing. To address this, the governor says the state will be fast-tracking fourth-year medical students into the field and recruiting retirees.

