54-year-old man dies after being shot in Porterville, police investigating as homicide

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 54-year-old man who was wounded in a shooting in Porterville on Tuesday night has died of his injuries.

Porterville police say they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound along the railroad tracks near E Street and Belleview just after 8:30 pm.

He was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.

Detectives are still searching for the shooter, and are investigating the case as a homicide.

A motive for the attack is not yet known.

If you have information about the shooting, you are urged to contact Corporal Vargas or Detective Stark at (559) 782-7400.



