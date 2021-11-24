54-year-old man dies after being shot in Porterville, police investigating as homicide

Porterville police say they found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound along the railroad tracks near E Street and Belleview just after 8:30 pm.
He was transported to Kaweah Health Medical Center, where he later died.
Detectives are still searching for the shooter, and are investigating the case as a homicide.
A motive for the attack is not yet known.
If you have information about the shooting, you are urged to contact Corporal Vargas or Detective Stark at (559) 782-7400.
