Quesadilla Gorilla hiring for new location in Hanford

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Quesadilla Gorilla is expanding in the South Valley.

The popular restaurant plans to open up a new location in downtown Hanford on Seventh Street.

The shop will be right next to Hop Forged Brewing Company.

Managers of their Fresno location tell Action News they have signed the lease to set up shop in Hanford and hope to have the new location open in a couple of months.

Quesadilla Gorilla is hiring for the new location and you can visit their website for more information.
