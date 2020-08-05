homicide

Police searching for man connected to deadly Los Banos shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Los Banos police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred in May.

Investigators say Robert Vasquez killed Dylan Garay on May 31 after an argument at a gas station.

Police say the car Vasquez was riding in started following Garay's vehicle. As the two cars were traveling down westbound Pacheco Boulevard, officials say Vasquez opened fire.

Garay was shot at least once, causing his car to veer across the road and roll into a field. He was declared dead at the scene.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on Vasquez's whereabouts to call the Los Banos Police Department.
