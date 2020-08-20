Man shot while driving in San Joaquin, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot while driving in San Joaquin early on Thursday morning, officials say.The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. near 6th Street and Nevada Street.Fresno County sheriff's officials say the man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital but is reportedly not cooperating with deputies.Detectives are investigating the area, which has been the scene of other shootings in the last year.In late May, a 19-year-old was killed at that location, and another shooting occurred there in June.