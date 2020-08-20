shooting

Man shot while driving in San Joaquin, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot while driving in San Joaquin early on Thursday morning, officials say.

The shooting occurred just after 3 a.m. near 6th Street and Nevada Street.

Fresno County sheriff's officials say the man was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital but is reportedly not cooperating with deputies.

Detectives are investigating the area, which has been the scene of other shootings in the last year.

In late May, a 19-year-old was killed at that location, and another shooting occurred there in June.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san joaquinfresno countycrimeshootingman shot
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tulare
Drive-by shooter opens fire on man in central Fresno
Hostage situation over after 3 officers shot
Shot fired at police car in central Fresno, officers searching for suspect
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot's body recovered from helicopter crash site near Coalinga airport
PG&E worker dies assisting first responders in wildfire in Solano County
Merced air quality 'very unhealthy', residents should avoid outdoor activity
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Pedestrian killed in east central Fresno crash
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed after 3-vehicle Fresno County crash involving big rig
Show More
Flex Alert on in California until 9 pm on Wednesday
Golden State Killer victims describe pain, perseverance ahead of Friday sentencing
Some Fresno Co. businesses in open rebellion against coronavirus emergency order
California Flex Alert in effect from 2 pm to 9 pm today, Newsom says
New year begins at Fresno State, but campus stays eerily quiet
More TOP STORIES News