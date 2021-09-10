Local small businesses show resiliency during pandemic

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The doors are open at RE:treat hair studio in Old Town Clovis.For owner Anna Peters, seeing stylists and customers back in chairs is a sight she cherishes after being shut down multiple times during the lockdown."We felt like we took a happy pill the day we got to reopen over and over again each time," said Peters.The Small Business Administration is celebrating that resilient spirit."We have 32.5 million small businesses in this country, and almost half of our employees in America work for one of them. So when our small businesses do well. The rest of us do well. It's very important they get the information they need as they continue to reopen and reopen," said Dawn Golik, SBA Fresno District Director.Next week, the SBA and SCORE are co-sponsoring the National Small Business Week Virtual Summit. The event runs September 13-15 and will feature three days of 20 educational sessions, networking, and small business resources for free.Also, the SBA said it is still taking applications for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, which provides access to funds now if the pandemic has impacted them.Many owners know they face an uncertain future."Like not knowing if you're going to shut down or still going to be able to serve people. I think all the business owners are on edge. How do we move forward and how do we stay open and be able to serve people," Peters said.As for Peters, she's learned new survival skills as a business owner: staying flexible and creative.She also says she couldn't have done it without the community's support.Small Business Week is September 12-18. You can share your support by shopping small or sharing posts on social media.