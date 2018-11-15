School security has increased at a Sanger Middle school campus following a threat online.
Parents of Washington Academic Middle School received a Facebook message late Wednesday night addressing the concern.
The administration says Sanger Police interviewed any followers of the threatening account who could be identified as students of the school.
None of them could identify who made the post.
Sanger PD is now working to get the account user information in an attempt to locate the person behind the threat.
In the Facebook message, the school says it takes these matters very seriously.
