Woman arrested for robbing 65-year-old man in Selma

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested Monday morning after police say she robbed a 65-year-old man a gunpoint at a home in Selma earlier this month.

Selma police say 39-year-old Jeannie Small invited the man to stay with her at a house on B Street.

On April 11, Small accused the 65-year-old man of stealing her belongings, officials say. The two started to argue, and then Small pulled out a gun and held it up to the victim's face, saying she would shoot him if he didn't leave.

Police say the victim left his $270 mountain bike, $185 in cash and other personal items behind, and reported the robbery a week later.

On Monday morning, officers found Small outside the house and arrested her for armed robbery and violating parole.

Investigators also discovered Martin Delacruz, a known gang-member, trying to run away from the home, but he was taken into custody after being found with tear gas.

