Sheriff's deputies searching for armed robber in Tulare County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down an armed robber.

Thursday night at around 6:40 p.m., deputies were called to the Dollar General Store in the 6800 block of Robinson in Goshen regarding an armed robbery.

Deputies say a man wearing a black sweatshirt and a black flat brimmed hat with "Visalia" in white letters walked into the store and pointed a revolver at several clerks, while demanding money.

The whole thing was caught on camera. After the robbery, the suspect ran away. No one was hurt.

The suspect has tattoos above his neck and around each wrist. He is still on the loose and considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559)733-6218 or send anonymous information by text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (559) 725-4194.

You can also contact Detective Jacob Fulton with the Tulare County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Unit at (559) 802-9523.
