Aaron Rodgers to donate $1 million to Camp Fire relief

Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. --
Green Bay Packers star and Butte County native Aaron Rodgers announced he's donating a $1 million to help fire victims.

RELATED: How to help victims of Camp Fire in Butte County or Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire in greater Los Angeles

In a video posted to Twitter, Rodgers said his "heart goes out to the great people of Paradise, California".



He also urged people to donate, saying all the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise.

Rodgers grew up in Chico and went to Butte Community College before heading to Cal in 2003.
