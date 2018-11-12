FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --As the Camp Fire burns in Butte County near the town of Paradise and the Woolsey and Hill fires burn throughout the greater Los Angeles area, many are looking to support relief efforts.
Those who wish to make cash donations to support Red Cross relief efforts can do so on the Red Cross website or over the phone by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.
(Click here to see this image larger)
The Red Cross is also accepting applications for volunteers on its website. Volunteer work ranges from phone calls, data entry and client registration, to shelter support and supply replenishment.