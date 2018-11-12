ABC30 COMMUNITY

California fires: How to help victims of Camp Fire in Butte County or Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire in greater Los Angeles

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
As the Camp Fire burns in Butte County near the town of Paradise and the Woolsey and Hill fires burn throughout the greater Los Angeles area, many are looking to support relief efforts.

Those who wish to make cash donations to support Red Cross relief efforts can do so on the Red Cross website or over the phone by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text CAWILDFIRES to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

(Click here to see this image larger)


The Red Cross is also accepting applications for volunteers on its website. Volunteer work ranges from phone calls, data entry and client registration, to shelter support and supply replenishment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsabc30 communityCalifornia - NorthernCalifornia - Southern
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ABC30 COMMUNITY
Fiesta Navideña Promises Food, Fashion and Mariachis
Join the Derek Carr Touchdown Challenge
Halloween Events across Central California
Trailblazers for Prosperity Awards Luncheon
More abc30 community
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
99th Fresno Veterans Day parade, largest in the country
Fiesta Navideña Promises Food, Fashion and Mariachis
Hundreds attend Clovis Veterans Memorial District pancake breakfast and car show
SPCA holding Veterans Day adoption promotion special
More Community & Events
Top Stories
California fire updates, maps, coverage across the state
Consumer Watch: Are all-weather tires all you need?
Man who shot Madera Co. Sheriff Sgt. identified
Suicidal former Fresno PD Captain shot by officers
Tulare native who headed House Intelligence Committee staff has died
Marvel's Stan Lee has died at 95
Woolsey Fire burns 143 square miles, 20 percent containment
29 dead in Camp Fire in Butte County, 228 remain missing
Show More
Kerman family clinging onto their faith after home and church destroyed in wildfire
Couple loses home in Camp Fire, husband finds wedding ring survived flames
Agoura Hills restaurant gives meals to firefighters battling Woolsey Fire
Woolsey Fire's containment increases to 15 percent
Woolsey Fire more than doubles in size in 24 hours; 2 dead in Southern California
More News