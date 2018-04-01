City of Fresno to begin two-day watering schedule

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3274349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The City of Fresno will begin its two-day watering schedule on April 1, 2018. This schedule applies to the months of April and May.

The City of Fresno will begin its two-day watering schedule on April 1, 2018. This schedule applies to the months of April and May. The new schedule takes effect in anticipation of the warmer temperatures that are typical this time of year.Residents with addresses ending in an odd number (1,3,5,7,9) are authorized to water on Tuesdays and/or Saturdays. Residents with addresses ending in an even number (0,2,4,6,8) are authorized to water on Wednesdays and/or Sundays. No watering is allowed on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays. Watering is also not permitted between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. on any day.The City continues to urge its residents to conserve water as much as possible. Customers may call (559) 621-5480 or email waterconservation@fresno.gov for help setting their sprinkler timers.