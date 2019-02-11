Clovis City Council considers plan for larger senior activity center

Landmark Commons will offer a much different look in downtown Clovis.It would include a senior center, a transit center and eventually a new public library.The land sits behind the old Gary O's furniture store on Clovis Avenue and Third Street.The Clovis Veterans Memorial District owns the building, but plans are in place for the parcel behind it.The Clovis Senior Activity Center would move to a newer, larger building just down the street."It's roughly 29.000 square feet of senior center. That's considerably larger than the center that we have now. It's to meet the demands of the community. The size of the community that we have now vs. the center that was built in 1981," said Dwight Kroll, Planning Director for the city of Clovis.Landmark Commons would be an active hub as it would include a transit center for folks using the bus.A new branch of the Fresno County library would also be located there.Kroll shared how the Old Town Trail would dissect the project add some vitality to the area."It will be picking up the design of the historic lumber yard that sat at that site. The buildings will be reminiscent of some of that architecture, and it's also going to re-use some repurposed material that actually came off the lumber yard building," he said.The old furniture could eventually be replaced by an event center.If the city council approves the mixed-use plan and the site plan review, street work on a new roundabout could begin in the summer.