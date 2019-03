FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An equipment issue has left 2,448 people are without power in the Foothills, according to PG&E.The outage spans from Wawona, Fish Camp, Sugar Pine, Yosemite Forks, and Bass Lake.PG&E says repair crews have been sent to the outage location. The estimated restoration time is 10:15 p.m.