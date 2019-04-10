gas station

Shell gifts dozens of Fresno State students with free fuel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With gas prices in the $4 range once again, Shell has eased the financial burden for dozens of Fresno State students.

As part of the company's Fuel Rewards program, 100 Fresno State students who filled up at the Shaw Avenue and First Street location Tuesday morning got $40 worth of gas for free.

Dezaray Martinez was the first student in line, and the free fill-up left her a little emotional, "When I saw that tweet on Twitter it was a sign of relief... so I am getting my $40."

The promotion also included giveaway bags and Shell gift cards.
