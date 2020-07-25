good sports

Clovis drag racer will be featured on Discovery Channel's new season of Street Outlaws

By
Discovery Channel's docu-reality series Street Outlaws will air its 16th season beginning January of 2021.

A Clovis drag racer will be making his debut on the show.

James Bodine has a long history of racing in his family.

His father had hot rods and street cars which sparked James' passion of building cars when he was just 13.

When his father retired and he bought a truck to take on fishing trips, James started throwing money into the car to help make it faster.

When his father passed away, the truck sat in his garage for years.

"I really had no plans its was dad's truck, and then my fiancé Susan said, 'Let's build it'."

Five years and $40,000 later this is the Black Sheep 559.

"Black Sheep is because no one ever expects you to do anything. That's why we're black sheep. They see the truck and don't expect it to do what it does."

In a quarter mile, the truck goes up 175 miles per hour. After racing all over California people know about the Black Sheep out of Clovis. A popular street drag racer named Jay Boddie invited James to be a part of Team California on the TV show Street Outlaws.

Bodine and his family just got back from Casper Wyoming where the show was filmed. Before he left he had to take a COVID-19 test and every day on set his temperature was taken daily. The show was filmed overnight from 7 pm to 6 in the morning.

"When we got out there to do our thing, they knew we were there. It was pretty cool to see that truck to beat some of the fastest cars around."

You can watch Black Sheep race in January when the new season of Street Laws comes out. James says he learned a lot from the other racers on the show and is looking forward to taking his father's fishing truck to the next level.

"There is no aftermarket frame in this truck, this is the way my dad built it. We're going to make it lighter, we're going to make it faster. The goal is to make this truck side by side competitive with those guys out there."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsgood sports
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SPORTS
Kingsburg offensive linemen Kyle Peterson will play for Grand Canyon University's rugby team
Local professional volleyball player Mckenzie Jacobson enters her third season in the European League
Good Sports: Clovis bull rider qualifies for national high school rodeo finals in Oklahoma
Good Sports: City County All Stars honored despite canceled game
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parents arrested for murder of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran, police say
2 arrested for deadly Madera County crash
New Hobby Lobby opens in northwest Fresno
State withholds funding from Atwater, Coalinga for defying public health orders
Central California coronavirus cases
72-year-old inmate who murdered his roommate to be transferred to Valley nursing home
Fresno gym stays open in defiance of Newsom order
Show More
Deputies arrest 34-year-old for killing man near Kingsburg
CA releases new protections for essential workers, including farm workers
Body of toddler believed to be Thaddeus Sran found in Madera County, police say
Kaweah Delta at 90% capacity, treating more young people, CEO says
Valley Children's Hospital warns of dangerous COVID-19 complications in kids
More TOP STORIES News