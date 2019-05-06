special olympics

Dozens of athletes compete in Fresno for slot in Special Olympics summer games

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 115 Valley athletes competed in Sunday's Special Olympics regional bocce ball competition.

The event featured 19 teams from 4 different counties. It was one of two events to occur this weekend, with Saturday being the track and field regionals.

Athletes on both days competed for the chance to go to the Special Olympics Northern California State Competition at UC Davis. Gold medalists will move on to the summer games.

"Its all about inclusiveness these athletes," said sports manager Mike Preciado. "They're like any other athlete. They love to get out there, they love to compete against each other, and they love to be able to have that opportunity to go on to the next level. "

The Special Olympics is hosting the regional swimming competition on May 18 at Hoover High School. Athletes in that will also have the chance to compete in the summer games at UC Davis.
