Good Sports: Fresno FC making statement with new attire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- When Fresno FC walks onto the field or when the Zorros score a goal, the players, of course, are all wearing the same thing.

But like in the NBA, the way tunnels have become the new concrete runways - players are able to showcase who they are on their walk into games.

"It's nice to just dress up and show your style, your swag," says Diego Casillas.

While players used to show up in team warmups, head coach Adam Smith has now implemented 'a smart casual' change.

Now, posted up at the bottom of the stadium staircase, there's a team photographer who catches players as they arrive.

For Coach Smith, the walkway is all about balance.

"We've obviously got players from all over the world, players from different parts of the country and there are different fashions all over the place. (We're) more concerned that they are presentable and that they're putting performances on the field."

This year, the Zorros are doing both.

"It's not like the red carpet or nothing. Also, my wardrobe doesn't look like that. I'd show up in boots if my wife let me."
