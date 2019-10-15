fresno state

'We're not giving up on this season,' Tedford says as Dogs get ready to take on UNLV

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State returns to Bulldog Stadium for the first time since September 21st. The Dogs have a short week to prepare for UNLV who's coming off their first-ever road win against an SEC opponent in Vanderbilt. They defeated them 34-10 on Saturday.

Coach Tedford says the team took accountability after their loss to Air Force and ready to get to work this week.

"Now you know, we don't play another option team but different teams pose different problems and challenges. UNLV is no different, so we're going to have to play against their scheme and win at the line of scrimmage," the head coach said in a press conference on Monday.

Tedford says the Rebels have a big physical offensive line and they lead with the run game. Bullard's Charles Williams takes on most of the load for UNLV rushing for 71 yards on 24 carries and a touchdown against Vandy.

"They have two good running backs, he's one of them. He's a 190 pound back who's elusive he's physical. He has the speed to get to the edge," he said.

UNLV's Linebacker Jevin White was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the week today. He helped force two turnovers on Saturday as the Rebels allowed the fewest points scored by an opponent in four years.

"We have our hands full there's no doubt about it, it was a great win for them I'm sure they'll come here with a lot of confidence. Last time they were here they beat us," Tedford said.

Fresno State will be playing its first-ever Friday night home game in the Tedford era.

"Saturdays are pretty focused, there's not a lot going on as we're preparing so Friday will be a little different. We're going to do our best to stay focused with what we have to do. I hope everyone comes out and gives us the extra boost for the home-field advantage that always helps us," Tedford said.

Tedford had a message for the Red Wave, he said: "don't give up on this team because we're not giving up on this season."

Kick-off for Friday is at 7:00 PM.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statecollege footballfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
Fresno State loses conference opener to Air Force, 43-24
48 new trees planted at Fresno State memorial
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Raiders have a statement win in London
After 25 years in prison, Valley man working to help inmates succeed
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Pacific swimmers sue university over 'toxic' chlorine exposure
2 children shot in back seat of parents' car in Selma
CA schools will start later under new law, how local districts are affected
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
Tulare County agency working to rid bed bugs from their building
Woman accused of throwing puppy out of car window
Police investigating after 2 people stabbed in downtown Fresno
Show More
Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 80 percent contained
Students writing book on historic crimes, sheriffs who tried to solve them
Madera winery port being served at US Embassy in London
Man shot, killed in downtown Los Banos over weekend, police say
Student found with unloaded firearm at Lemoore school, police say
More TOP STORIES News