Man stabbed to death in Kings County, deputies investigating
stabbing
52-year-old man stabbed to death in Kings County, deputies investigating
KFSN
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Kings County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly stabbing near Tachi Palace.
Deputies were called out to Saltgrass Road near E Road around 7 am. There they found a 52-year-old man suffering from a stab wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Further information wasn't immediately available.
This is a developing story.
