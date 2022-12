Suspected DUI driver arrested following three car crash in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected DUI driver is in custody following a three-car crash in the north valley.

It happened on Highway 145 near Pecan Avenue in Madera.

The driver of the car was found to have a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

He was arrested and identified as 31-year-old Nehemias Sanchez Cortes.

Two people were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown.