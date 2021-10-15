Sweet Thistle Farms in Clovis teaming up with nonprofits, food trucks for community

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can find 16 varieties of pumpkins at Sweet Thistle Farms pumpkin patch in Clovis.Grown across 25 acres, the cream of the crop is on display for the Halloween season."We live in Fresno County, which is one of the meccas for food and ag throughout the world and this is one of those places you can come out and spend the day on the farm," says Sarah Shoffner.Shoffner says the pumpkin patch doubles as the full farm experience."We have barn animals, goats, cows, mini donkeys, chickens," she said. "We don't have asphalt here -- there's mud, dirt and all the noises of a true farm."With deep roots in the Valley, Sweet Thistle Farms is giving back -- teaming up with non-profits for Friday fundraisers and Fresno Street Eats on weekends to support local food trucks."With the pandemic, they weren't able to do as many fundraisers as normal, so it's a way that myself and Rocky Oaks Goat Creamery are able to give back to the community," Shoffner said.Also new are hayrides and picture-worthy backdrops.The pumpkin patch is open Fridays from 4-7 and weekends from 10-4.The last day may be October 24, but there are ways to support the family-run farm all year."We have a farm stand open on the farm, Tuesdays and Thursdays, where you can pick up cheese, nuts, orange juice, jams, the goat cheese, flowers, fruits and vegetables from the farm," Shoffner said.